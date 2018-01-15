A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 2 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Lyons Point for Floyd John Richard Sr., 89, who died Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, at 3:48 p.m. at Southwind Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Crowley surrounded by his loving family.

Fr. Clint Trahan, pastor of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, will officiate for the services.

The family requests visiting hours Monday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley. A rosary will be recited Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home by Deacon Tom Sommers.

Burial will be in Hanks Cemetery in Morse.

Mr. Richard is survived by his wife, Lena Sonnier Richard of Morse; one daughter, Sharon Richard of Crowley; two sons, Floyd John Richard Jr. and wife Marlene of Baton Rouge, and Michael Richard of Lyons Point; 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; one step-daughter, Carmen Crawford Comeaux and husband Kenneth of Katy, Texas; one step-son, Zachary Thomas Crawford and wife Sandy of Houston, Texass.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy Roussell Richard; one grandson, Robert Hollier; his parents, Nelson and Myrdie Simon Richard; and one brother, Joyson Richard.

Pallbearers will be Alex Hollier, Shayne Hollier, Chris Richard, Shannon Richard, Eric Brandt, Derek Vincent and Koby Richard.

Honorary pallbearer will be Bradley Mire.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Southwind Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their six years of love and care for Mr. Richard. Also, Lamm Hospice for their care and support this last month.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 N. Avenue F, Crowley, 337-783-3313.