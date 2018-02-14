A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Feb. 17, at 10 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Crowley for Frances Gobar, 99, who answered the Master’s call Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Texas.

Fr. Godwin Imoru, pastor of St. Theresa Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home and Saturday from 8:15 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. A rosary will be recited Saturday at 9 a.m.

Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

She was born on Dec. 4, 1918, in Crowley, to Robert and Edolie Harry Gobar. She recently relocated to live in Texas.

She worked 60-plus years as a domestic engineer for the family of Thomas and Mildred Potts and family. She was a member of KPC Ladies Auxiliary Court #51, St. Joseph’s Altar Society, Legion of Mary Rosary Group, and served as a Eucharistic Minister and Lector.

Frances loved her family and traveling to Texas for the many eventful family gatherings were her most cherished memories.

She is survived by her sisters, Helen Burditt of Houston, Texas, Mary Lee McZeal of Port Arthur, Texas; nieces, Norma Jane, Nellie, Cynthia, Veronica and Martha; nephews, William, David Craig, Michael, Thomas, Perry and William Craig; numerous great nieces and nephews and a host of relatives and friends from Louisiana and Texas.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Edolie Harry Gobar; two sisters, Beatrice and Jeannette; and four brothers, Anthony, Joseph, John and William Gobar.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 N. Avenue F, Crowley, La., 337-783-3313.