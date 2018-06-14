RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 16, 2018 at a 10:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, LA for Franciscka "Frankie" Marie Vienne Arceneaux, 75, who died Wednesday June 13, 2018 at The Carpenter House in Lafayette, LA.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2, Mausoleum in Rayne, LA.

Rev. Christopher Cambre, Associate Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include husband, Gerard "Jerry" Arceneaux of Rayne, three daughters, Cheryl Arceneaux Bauer of Baton Rouge, Trina Arceneaux of Lafayette, Sara Arceneaux Cary and spouse Garet of Rayne, four sons, Troy Arceneaux and spouse Teryl of Rayne, Mark Arceneaux and spouse Robin of Rayne, Lance Arceneaux and spouse Grady of Rayne, Timothy "Timmy" Arceneaux and spouse Allison of Rayne, twenty two grandchildren, six great grandchildren, two sisters, Rhena Vienne Cramer and spouse Anthony of Roberts Cove, Shelia Vienne Breaux and spouse Bradley of Rayne, two brothers, Keith Vienne and spouse Mona Rayne, Dean Vienne and spouse Kathy of Lafayette, numerous nieces and nephewsRayne.

She was preceded in death by parents, Frank Vienne and Camilla Haure Vienne, sister, Susan Vienne, son in law, Joey Bauer.

A Rosary will be prayed Friday, June 15, 2018 at 6:00 pm in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA on Friday June 15, 2018 from 4:00 pm until Saturday, June 16, 2018 at 9:30 am.

