A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, June 21, at 2 p.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Frank Conrad Jabusch Sr., 93, who died Monday, June 18, 2018, at 9:23 a.m. at Southwest Louisiana War Veterans Home in Jennings.

Fr. Mikel Polson, pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will officiate for the services.

The family requests visiting hours Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. A rosary will be recited Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Burial will be in the Woodlawn Mausoleum.

Carpenter’s Mate Third Class Frank Jabusch was inducted into the United States Navy on 31 May 1944 and completed his “Boot Camp” at Camp Wallace, Texas. After additional training at San Diego, California, he was assigned to the 133rd Naval Construction Battalion.

On 19 Feb 1945, the 5th Amphibious Corps, which included Carpenter’s Mate Third Class Jabusch’s unit, the 133rd Naval Construction Battalion, assaulted Iwo Jima to secure an emergency landing field for crippled bombers and fighter planes returning from their targets. During the assault, the 133rd Naval Construction Battalion had the dubious honor of suffering more men killed or wounded than any other Seabee battalion in previous or subsequent engagement.

After helping to construct an emergency landing field and fighter airstrips Carpenter’s Mate Third Class Frank Jabusch was reassigned to the 56th Naval Construction Battalion in Guam. He was awarded the Victory Medal and the Asiatic Pacific Area Campaign Ribbon (1 Star).

Carpenter’s Mate Third Class Frank Jabusch was honorably separated from the United States Navy at the Naval Air Station in New Orleans on 18 May 1946. He will be honored with military honors from the United States Navy.

Mr. Jabusch was a lifelong rice farmer and he enjoyed fishing, gardening and cooking.

Mr. Jabusch is survived by three daughters, Sandra J. Walker of Crowley, Susan J. LeBlanc of Lake Arthur and Lorraine J. Breaux of Egan; three sons, Frank C. Jabusch Jr. of Crowley, Patrick K. Jabusch of Crowley and Bryan H. Jabusch of Egan; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Vera Zaunbrecher Jabusch; his parents, Henry and Gertrude Wirtz Jabusch; one brother, Fred Jabusch; one sister, Anna Mae J. Richard.

The family wishes to thank Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home and Lamm Hospice for their loving care of our Dad.

