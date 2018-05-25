Genevieve Frey Leonards left this earth to begin her walk with God on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at the age of 85.

Genevieve was a loving wife, mother and grandmother known for her generosity, culinary talents, unbending faith and love for her family. She was a well-respected member of St. Ann’s Catholic Church, the Pointe Coupee Parish Community, and the Catholic Daughters of America.

Genevieve was born Nov. 11, 1932, in Mowata, the daughter of the late Annie and Edward Frey.

She is survived by her six children, Kenneth, Keith, Karl, Kevin and wife Tammy, Kathy Laurent and husband Jimmie, and Karen Leonards; 13 grandchildren, Lane Leonards and wife Lisa, Lyndon Leonards and wife Penny, Kristy Bergeron and husband Lester, Lee Leonards and wife Casey, Annie Morrison and husband Dylan, Brandy Mills and husband Kevin, Lauren Johnson and husband Boyd, Nathan Leonards and wife Nicole, Gennie Bazer, Brook Devillier and husband Corey, Jessica Bazer, Mary Katherine Lemoine and husband Jordan and Kelli Bazer; as well as 17 great-grandchildren. She is survived in death by her three sisters Rita Frey Hebert, Mildred Frey Boudreaux and Sadie Frey Thevis.

She is preceded in death by her husband Edwin Leonards; and brothers Fred and Edward Frey Jr.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hope Charities in New Roads or St. Vincent de Paul Bishop Ott Shelter in Baton Rouge.

Visiting at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Morganza, on May 25, 2018 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. then Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Ann’s.

Entombment in the church mausoleum.

Niland’s Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Genevieve’s loving care takers in the last years of her life: Glender Long, Cassie Dailey, Elaine Long, Jada Bowman, Lakeview Manor in New Roads and their staff, and Pointe Coupee Hospice and nurse Cassie Silvio.