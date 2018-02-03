Funeral services were held on Friday, Feb. 2, at 1 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley for George H. Abshire, 86, who passed away Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, at 6:05 p.m.. at Southwind Nursing Home in Crowley.

Fr. Jason Vidrine, pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary, officiated for the services.

Burial was in the Abshire Cemetery in rural Kaplan.

The family requested the visitation to be held on Friday at 9 a.m. until the time of services, all in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley.

Survivors include one special cousin, Ophed and wife Nola Abshire of Crowley; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mr. Abshire was preceded in death by his parents, Edise and Lucia Henry Abshire; three brothers, Jimmy, Pie, and Martin Abshire; two sisters, Liney Abshire and Thelma LaCaze.

You may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences online to Mr. Abshire’s family at www.duhonfuneralhome.com.

Duhon Funeral Home-Crowley, (337) 783-1395, 1529 Crowley-Rayne Hwy., Crowley, was in charge of arrangements.