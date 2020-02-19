George Lewis Higgins Jr., age 92 years, of Pineville, entered into eternal rest on Feb. 15, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be from noon until time for the celebration of his life at 2 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 21, in the chapel of the First Baptist Church, Pineville, with Dr C. Stewart Holloway, Reverend Anthony Mangun and Reverend Jack West officiating.

Interment will follow at Greenwood Memorial Park, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria.

George Higgins was born Jan. 16, 1928, in Baton Rouge to the union of George Lewis Higgins Sr. and Nannie Pulliam.

He was a graduate of Central High School, near Baton Rouge. He received his B.A. in History from Louisiana College at Pineville; his Th.D. in Bible History from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary; his M.A. in Higher Education from the University of Colorado; and his Ph.D. of Education from Oklahoma State University.

He was a high school teacher, coach and principal for many years at the Acadia Baptist Academy, near Eunice. In September, 1976, he relocated to Pineville to begin working at the business office of the Louisiana Baptist Convention as director for the Church Personnel Information Services, until he retired in January, 1996.

During his entire adult life, he served in the ministry, a number of times in the capacity of an interim pastor, until his failing health prevented him.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Earline Sallier Higgins, of 71 years, eight months and eight days, who died 5 1/2 months before him, on Aug. 31, 2019; his parents, George and Nannie Pulliam Higgins; brother, Ivy Charles “Bill” Higgins; sister, Katie Lee Pulliam Dutsch; and nephew, George “Ricky;” Dutsch preceded him in death.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his only child, George L. Higgins III and wife Cindy Ammons Higgins; grandchildren, George Wesley Higgins, George Alexander Higgins, Grant Lewis Higgins and Garet Chandler Higgins; great-grandchildren, Grace, Caroline and Harper Higgins; sister-in-law, Glenda Sallier Hofius and husband Ted; numerous and much loved nieces, Kathy Hofius Davis (Tim) and Karen Hofius Skinner (Steve); nephews, Mark Colvin (Leslie) and Russell Colvin; Sandy Dutsch (Ricky); great nieces and nephews; and great-great nieces and nephews; and numerous friends.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Wesley Higgins, Alex Higgins, Grant Higgins, Chandler Higgins, Hubert Stagg Jr., and Judge Richard E. Starling Jr.

The George Higgins family express heart-felt appreciation for the outpouring of love and support by our extended family and friends.

