Funeral services for Mr. George W. Briggs, 96, will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, March 31, in Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church with Rev. Charles McMillin officiating.

Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home of Jennings.

Funeral home visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday; and 8 a.m. Friday until time of services.

A rosary led by the Knights of Columbus will be recited at 6 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home chapel.

Mr. Briggs died at 2 a.m., Tuesday, March 28, 2017, in his residence.

He was a lifelong resident of Jennings and was a Jennings High School graduate class of 1939. He was part of the undefeated State Champion football team of 1939. Mr. Briggs was also a graduate of the Southern School of Morticians in Shreveport and was the oldest licensed embalmer/funeral director in the state of Louisiana. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was a member of Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, American Legion James O. Hall Post #19, Knights of Columbus Council #2012, Calvary Cemetery Committee, Sarah Club and Faithful Navigator of the 4th degree Knights.

Survivors include three daughters, Beverly Dore of Jennings, Connie Stutes of Cleveland, Tennessee, Brenda (Joel) Laney of Soddy Daisy, Tennessee; one brother, Norman Briggs of Jennings; 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence William and Cecile Mathern Briggs; his wife, Pansy Boone Briggs; sister, Elsie Hine; and two brothers, Lawrence and Harold Briggs.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.miguezfuneralhome.com.