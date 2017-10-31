Geraldine “Jerry” Ann Fields died on Friday October 27 at Lafayette General Hospital. She was a native of Lafayette and a longtime resident of Crowley. She was preceded in death by her parents Oscar Frater and Marie Ruth and her beloved husband Dr. Eugene Sandoz Fields Jr.

She leaves her loving memories to be cherished by her four sons, Eugene S. Fields III and wife, Madonna of Lafayette; Patrick Edward Fields and wife, Elise of Prairie Village, Kansas; Timothy Allen Fields and wife, Katherine of Weatherby Lake, Missouri and David Joseph Fields and wife, Erica of Woodstock, Georgia; her grandchildren Samantha Kennedy and husband Bryce, Alexandra Fields, Calvin Fields, Owen Fields, Olivia Fields and Rebecca Fields; her sister Patsy of Lafayette, her brother William of Lafayette and her Great-Aunt Juanita. And she will also be greatly missed by her beloved cousins, nieces and nephews and a multitude of friends who were like family.

Jerry loved spending time with her family and friends. Family gatherings always involved lots of food and love. Jerry dedicated her life to caring for others. She was a nurse for many years at the American Legion Hospital. She taught nursing at Louisiana Technical Institute in Baton Rouge.

At her request her body was donated to the Louisiana State University Medical Center. A private family service will be held at a future date. Memorial donations may be made to one of the following causes that were close to her heart:

American Cancer Society https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html

American Diabetes Association http://www.diabetes.org/donate/

LSU School of Nursing https://give.lsuhealthfoundation.org/nursing