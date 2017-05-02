RAYNE - Funeral services were held on Wednesday, May 3, at a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne for Gilbert “Gil” Evaristé Cormier, 77, who died Monday May 1, 2017, at his residence in Rayne.

Interment was in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 Mausoleum in Rayne.

Rev. Samuel Fontana, associate pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, was the celebrant of the Funeral Mass and conducted the funeral services.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Mary Jane Menard Cormier of Rayne; four daughters, Susanne Cormier Vasseur of Mamou, Wendy Cormier Stelly and husband Gerald of Duson, Angela Cormier Fontenot and husband Michael of Scott, and Dawn Cormier of Rayne; 11 grandchildren, Natalie Constantine and husband Josh, Summer Credeur and husband Jean, Michelle Stonecipher, Claire Thomas and husband Calvin, Jordan Cormier and wife Chelsie, Nickolas Morvant, Kelbi Stutes, Charisse Morvant, Dylan Morvant, Hunter Ahlers and Lexie Ahlers; 11 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Anna Menard of Rayne, Marie Johnson of Kenner and Rita Cormier and husband Eric of Rayne; and two sisters-in-law, Mary Cormier of Crowley and Bertha Cormier of Rayne.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Cormier; mother, Elise Credeur Cormier; and seven brothers, Albert Cormier and wife Irene, Gertis Cormier Sr. and wife Yolande, Percy Cormier and wife Lillian, Louis Cormier and wife Gladys, August Cormier, Fernest “Johnny” Cormier, and Junius Comeaux and wife Judy.

Pallbearers were Jordan Cormier, Nickolas Morvant, Dylan Morvant, Hunter Ahlers, Koye Credeur and Gerald Stelly.

Mr. Gil worked for The Daily Advertiser as a operator, then went on to open Gil’s Upholstery for 40-plus years. After his retirement he enjoyed spending time drinking coffee with life-long and new friends.

He loved to go fishing and always said, “There’s no such thing as a stranger, just friends I have not met.” He always would tell his children to “use your common sense.”

A Rosary was prayed Tuesday, May 2, at 7 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requested that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home on Tuesday May 2, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Wednesday, May 3, from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

