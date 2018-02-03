Glenda Marie Hebert “Pappy” Fulton, age 75 years, passed away peacefully in her sleep after a brief illness on Feb 1, 2018. She was surrounded by family and friends during this last week. Glenda was the wife of Ernest Eugene “Gene” Fulton. They shared 54 years of marriage and adventure together.

Glenda was born in Jennings, the daughter of OJ and Winnie Hebert. She graduated from Jennings High School in 1961. While working at Jeff Davis Bank in Jennings, she met and soon married the love of her life, Gene. She became a homemaker and lovingly raised her four boys in both Jennings and then Hathaway. Afterward, she went back to work at Jeff Davis Bank and later The Bank. Upon retirement, Glenda and Gene lived in Canyon Lake, Texas, for 21 years, until recently moving back home to Louisiana.

She is known for her love of family, love of Church, love of travel, and love of canning. Glenda and Gene have traveled in their motor home all over the United States together even going as far as Alaska. She has been a member of Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church in Jennings, St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Hathaway and St. Thomas Catholic Church in Canyon Lake. She volunteered throughout her life wherever she lived. She is remembered for her independence and strength, her sass and spirit. She would happily open her heart and home to help anyone, though she was never shy about doing or saying what she felt was right. Her hobby of canning is well known. She made delicious jellies and canned foods, but would never sell them because talents are meant to be shared. She always gave away more than she kept.

She is survived by her husband; her sons, Dwayne (Christine), Sam and Stuart (Deena) Fulton; her sisters, Janice Hebert Matte and Paula Hebert; and her brother, Stephen Hebert. She has 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, as well as many cousins, nephews, nieces and friends dear enough to be called family. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Joel Hebert, and one son, Greg Fulton.

A visitation with family and friends will be held at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Hathaway Tuesday morning from 9 to 11:30. Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 11:30 followed by a funeral mass in her honor at noon.