Memorial servies were held on Dec. 8 at Riverside National Cemetery for Glenn Lucas, 85 who died on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Corona, California.
He served in the Air Force during the Korean War, attended one semester at West Point and graduated from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a degree in geology. He then worked for Mobil Oil and later became a self-employed real estate broker.
Mr. Lucas is survived by one daughter, Shelly Lucas Rossi; one son-in-law, Anthony Rossi; and one grandson.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Guy P. Lucas and Jessie Roberts, and brother, Larry Lucas.
Glenn was an animal lover and requested donations be made to the ASPCA or other animal charity in his memory.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Arlington Mortuary in Riverside, California.

