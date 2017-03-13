Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, March 15, at 11 a.m. in the Parkerson Avenue Baptist Church in Crowley for Gloria G. Stewart, 90, who passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2017, at 4:00 a.m. at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley.

Pastor Larry Evans, pastor of Parkerson Avenue Baptist Church in Crowley, will be officiating for the services. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Mausoleum in Crowley.

The family has requested the visitation to be held on Tuesday, March 14, from noon until 8 p.m. in the funeral home chapel in Crowley. Visitation will resume on Wednesday, March 15, at 8 a.m. until time of services.

Survivors include one daughter, Lynne and husband, Brian Foreman of Crowley; one sister, Kathryn and husband, Stanley Leger of Kinder; one sister-in-law, Nella Guilbeau of Baton Rouge; three grandchildren, Jeremy and wife, Teri Foreman of Lafayette, Jared and wife, Evelyn “Eve” Foreman of San José, California, and Beth Foreman and fiancé, Lance LeBlanc of Crowley; one great-grandson, Jonathan Allen of Clearwater, Florida; five nieces, Rita Leger and husband, Jason Rush of Covington, Cindy and husband, Tony Palotta, Martha and husband, Steven Strohschein and Jennifer and husband, Brian Jordon, all of Baton Rouge, and Cheryl Guilbeau of Gulf Breeze, Florida; and several great-nieces and nephews.

Ms. Stewart was preceded in death by her husband, Oliver “Doc” Stewart; her parents, Clarence Guilbeau and Eunice T. Barnett; her step father, Ralph John “Chick” Barnett; one brother, Leonard Guilbeau; one great-grand daughter, Mikayla; and one nephew, Bill Leger.

