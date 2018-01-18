MIRE - A Mass of Christian Burial for Gloria Lavergne Stelly, 57, of Mire, will be celebrated on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, at 11 a.m. in Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Mire.

Father Michael Arnaud, pastor of Assumption of the BVM Catholic Church, will serve as celebrant. Entombment will follow in Assumption of the BVM Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum, Mire.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 19, from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday, Jan. 20, from 8a.m. until 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home.

Mrs. Stelly passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 in a Lafayette hospital.

Mrs. Stelly was a 1979 graduate of Carencro High School. She was a faithful member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Mire.

Survivors include her husband of over 36 years, Mason Stelly of Mire; sisters, Ruby Richard and husband Shelton of Scott and Linda Leger and husband Ray of Scott; brothers, Darrell Lavergne and wife Sherry of Carencro and Calvin Lavergne of Cankton; sisters-in-law, Nell LeBlanc and husband Leewood of Scott and Marita Moody and husband Edward of Rayne; brother-in-law, Elvin Stelly and wife Angela of Mire; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceding Mrs. Stelly in death were her parents, Olevien Lavergne and Angelina Menard Lavergne; sister-in-law, Jackie Babineaux Lavergne; and brothers, Horace Lavergne, Willis Lavergne and Ronald Lavergne.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, (337) 334-3141.