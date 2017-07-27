ROBERTS COVE - A Mass of Christian Burial for Gregory Conrad Gossen, 59, of Rayne will be celebrated on Friday, July 28, 2017, at 10 a.m. at St. Leo IV Catholic Church, Roberts Cove. Father Paul Broussard, Pastor of St. Leo IV Catholic Church, will serve as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Leo IV Catholic Cemetery, Roberts Cove.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 27, from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home, Rayne, with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday, July 28, from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home.

Greg passed away on Tuesday, July 25, in a Lafayette hospital.

Born in Crowley, Greg lived in Roberts Cove for many years before making Rayne his home. He was a faithful member of St. Leo IV Catholic Church in Roberts Cove, where he was a member of the Holy Name Society and the Knights of Columbus.

Greg worked for Winn Dixie/City Facilities for 32 years as a refrigeration technician. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing golf, and he was a devoted LSU and Dallas Cowboys fan. An excellent cook, Greg's family and friends looked forward to holidays when he would provide delicious deep-fried turkey and smoked brisket.

Greg was most of all a family man. Spending time with and caring for his family was his greatest joy.

Survivors include his wife of 10 years, Lisa DesOrmeaux Gossen of Rayne; children, Rachel Gossen and husband, Eric Bollich of Austin, Texas, Claire Gossen of Scott, Catherine Gossen and wife, Brittni Duhon of New Iberia, Gregory Conrad Gossen II and wife, Taylor of Crowley, Leigh Ann Cooper and husband, Cheyenne of Silsbee, Texas, Lance Meyer of Rayne, and Julie Meyer of Rayne; sisters, Sister Theresa Gossen of San Antonio, Texas, Beverly Heikamp and husband, Frank, Sr. of Roberts Cove, Yvonne Guidry of Rayne, Dianne Istre and husband, Winfred of Rayne, Donna Hoffpauir and husband, Greg of Basille, Nicholas Gossen and wife, Ann of Ebenezer, and Byron J. Gossen of Roberts Cove; godchildren, David Guidry, Michelle Hoffpauir and Jennifer Guillory; seven grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceding Greg in death were his parents, Raymond Nicholas Gossen and Henrietta Habetz Gossen; daughter, Kate Louise Gossen; and brother-in-law, Michael J. Guidry.

Serving as pallbearers are Gregory Conrad Gossen, II, Matthew Harrell, Lance Meyer, David Guidry, Stephen Didier, and Byron Gossen. Honorary pallbearers are David DesOrmeaux, Keith DesOrmeaux, Nicholas Gossen, Frank Heikamp Sr. and WInfred Istre.

