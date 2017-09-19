RAYNE - Funeral services were held on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. at a Christian Burial at Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne for Gregory John Credeur, 45, who died Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, at his residence in Rayne.

Interment was in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne.

Rev. Michael Arnaud, pastor of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Mire, was be the celebrant of the Funeral Mass and conducted the funeral services.

Survivors include his daughter, Mariette Credeur of Rayne; nephew, Evan Credeur of Rayne; uncle, Murphy Lee Soileaux and wife Retta of Zachary; two aunts, Linda Credeur Faul and husband Alvin of Rayne, and Connie Credeur Anderson and husband David of Church Point; mother-in-law, Debbie Hebert Hanks of Rayne; and father-in-law, Patrick Hanks of Rayne.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willis James Credeur and Myrna Sue Soileaux Credeur; brother, Sean Phillip Credeur; sister, still-born baby girl Credeur; maternal grandparents, Delton Soileaux and Helen Aucoin Soileaux; paternal grandparents, Bennett Credeur and Bernice Owens Credeur; aunt, Sally Credeur Sonnier; and two uncles, Harry Credeur and Daniel Soileaux.

Pallbearers were Hunter Ahlers, Sam Leon, Chane Leger, David Faul, David Anderson and Alvin Faul.

Honorary pallbearers were Donald Sonnier, Buck Soileaux, Lee Soileaux, Sammy Hernandez, Aleke Kanonu, Steven Hines, and Evan Credeur.

A Rosary was prayed Friday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home.

The family requested that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home on Friday Sept. 15, from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The family would like to give a special” Thank You” to Sam Leon, Hunter Ahlers, and Chane Leger for all of the help they gave to Greg.

