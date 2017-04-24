Guy A. Cuccio Sr.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, April 27, at 10 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Crowley for Guy Angelo Cuccio Sr., 90, who died Sunday, April 23, 2017, at his home in Egan. Guy was born in Crowley on May 27, 1925.

He was a life-long City of Crowley resident until he relocated to Egan. He enjoyed the wonderful loving people of the Egan community for 43 years. A look at his service to God, country, family, friends, and community reveals his purpose. As a first generation Sicilian-American native born son of new immigrants he devoted most of his life giving back to make America great.

During WWII, he enlisted in U.S. Army Horse Calvary and served Co. E 457th Infantry attaining the rank of Sergeant in the China, Burma, India (CBI) theatre. He participated in the China defense, central Burma, and India combat zones. He was eventually assigned to the China combat command. He received a CBI campaign ribbon with three bronze stars, a victory ribbon, and two overseas service bars.

In Guy’s early adult years, as a member of Saint Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, he became a member of the Knights of Columbus. He served on the Saint Michael the Archangel building committee to build a new mission church now known as Immaculate Heart of Mary in South Crowley. He helped form and name the Sacre Coeur Knights of Columbus Council in Crowley No. 5499. He also served as Boy Scout master of Troop 5. He formed a second Boy Scout Troop 6 in Crowley serving as scout master for more than 20 years of combined service both of these troops. He received one of the highest Scout Leadership awards having been awarded the Silver Beaver award. During the same time period he coached youth baseball for more than 10 years.

He retired from AT&T with 39 years of service. He founded the Egan Volunteer Fire Department and served as the Fire Chief for over 25 years. He also helped form or assist forming other volunteer rural fire departments across Acadia Parish. In addition, his service to the Egan fire department he was active in Egan community affairs including vice president of the Egan Water Corporation, forming an Explorer Scout Troup, and served as a lector at Egan’s Saint Michaels Church over 43 years. He served as a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He was inducted into the Louisiana Department Wildlife and Fisheries Hall of Fame for thirty years of service as a qualified hunter safety instructor instructing on hunter safety and survival skills.

Fr. Mikel Polson, pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. A rosary will be recited Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery with Military Honors and Egan Volunteer Fire Department Honors.

Mr. Cuccio is survived by three sons, Guy A. Cuccio Jr. and wife Kay of Crowley, Joseph Manuel “Joey” Cuccio and wife Loretta of Duson and Samuel Cuccio and wife Nancy of Baton Rouge; nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchldren; and one brother, Jimmy Cuccio of Norman, Oklahoma.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gaetano “Guy” Cuccio”, a retired grocer and meat market owner; and by his mother Rosina Mangiapane Cuccio. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Marie Fuentes Cuccio; second wife, Ida Lewis Rasmassen Cuccio; one granddaughter, Francesca Cuccio; two sisters, Catherine Cuccio Rosetta and Eva Cuccio Camalo; and three brothers, Frank, Vincent and Nick Joseph “N. J.” Cuccio.

Pallbearers will be members of the Egan Volunteer Fire Department.

