Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 16, at 11 a.m. at the Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for Harold Lou Mire Jr., 61, who died Friday, May 12, 2017, at his home in Crowley surrounded by his loving family.

Rev. Mike Trahan, pastor of Victory Baptist Church in Estherwood, will be officiate for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours be held Monday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Interment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery.

Mr. Mire is survived by his mother, Audrey Brown of Crowley; four sisters, Brenda Thibodeaux of Opelousas, Mary Mire of Estherwood, Mechelle Bellard and her husband John of Crowley and Nora Dean Mire of Denver; three brothers, Lawrence Mire of Denver, Michael Mire and his wife Martha of Indian Bayou and Walter Brown Jr. of Midland.

He is preceded in death by his father, Harold Mire Sr.; his step-father, Walter Brown Sr.; one sister, Rosa Brown; one brother, Ricky Mire; paternal grandparents, Gladeau and Emmatile Mire; and maternal grandparents Morris Sr. and Annie Menard.

In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made to help with funeral expenses.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Inc. of Crowley.