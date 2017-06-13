Harry Dale LeJeune
It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we announce the passing of Harry Dale LeJeune on Saturday, June 10, 2017, at his home. He was 71. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota. Burial will follow with Father Thierry, celebrant.
A loving father, brother, uncle and friend, Harry Dale will truly be missed by all the lives he touched. He enjoyed watching Westerns and loved to talk. He previously worked as a truck driver and was proud of his career. He is survived by his daughter, Jeanette Hebert of Iota; brother, Raymond LeJeune and wife, Julie of Estherwood; sisters, Gertha-Lou Hebert of Iota and Gertrude Manuel of Jennings; as well as nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. He is also survived by three grand-dogs, Haleaux, Gema and Dixie.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Iran and Evala Lee LeJeune; and brother, Anthony Bruce LeJeune.
At the request of the family, visitation was held at Ardoin’s Funeral Home in Iota on Monday, June 12, from 2 p.m. until services on Tuesday, June 13. Deacon Leger will recite a Rosary at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.
