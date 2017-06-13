It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we announce the passing of Harry Dale LeJeune on Saturday, June 10, 2017, at his home. He was 71. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota. Burial will follow with Father Thierry, celebrant.

A loving father, brother, uncle and friend, Harry Dale will truly be missed by all the lives he touched. He enjoyed watching Westerns and loved to talk. He previously worked as a truck driver and was proud of his career. He is survived by his daughter, Jeanette Hebert of Iota; brother, Raymond LeJeune and wife, Julie of Estherwood; sisters, Gertha-Lou Hebert of Iota and Gertrude Manuel of Jennings; as well as nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. He is also survived by three grand-dogs, Haleaux, Gema and Dixie.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Iran and Evala Lee LeJeune; and brother, Anthony Bruce LeJeune.

At the request of the family, visitation was held at Ardoin’s Funeral Home in Iota on Monday, June 12, from 2 p.m. until services on Tuesday, June 13. Deacon Leger will recite a Rosary at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.

