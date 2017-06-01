Graveside committal services for Hazel Richard Baronet Patin, 89, of Rayne, will be held on Saturday, June 3, at 1 p.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery No. 1, Rayne.

Deacon Barry LeBlanc will officiate.

Inurnment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery No. 1.

Mrs. Patin passed away on Monday, May 29, 2017, in Rayne.

Mrs. Patin worked for the phone company for many years in Rayne and in Houston, Texas. She retired as an account manager while working in Houston.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Survivors include her husband, Randy Patin of Lafayette; sons, Barry Baronet and wife Sharon of Houston, Texas, and Jory Baronet and wife Jane of Fort Myers, Florida; brothers, Lucien Richard Jr. of Eunice, Donald Richard and wife Louella of Rayne, and Dudley Richard and wife Mary of Maurice; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Preceding Mrs. Patin in death were her parents, Lucien Richard Sr. and Alicia Leger Richard; son, Jack Baronet; daughter, Gwendolyn Baronet; sisters, Helen Brown, Yvonne Istre and Theresa Thibodeaux; and brothers, Wilton Richard, Ed Richard, and Elridge Richard.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.gossenfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc., of Rayne, (337) 334-3141.