Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 2, at Northside Assembly of God Church in Crowley for Heather Dawn Mouton, 37, who passed away May 25, 2018, in Crowley.

The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to the time of service at Northside Assembly of God Church.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Heather Dawn Mouton, affectionately known as “Heather Boo” to family and friends was born on Jan. 2, 1981, to Ms. Jacqueline Mouton Montgomery and Mr. Tracy Andrus in Crowley. She was loved and reared by a Christian family who ensured that she was exposed to a Christian upbringing.

Heather accepted Christ at an early age. She was a faithful member of the body of Christ and exhibited His love to all she met. She received her first communion at St. Theresa Catholic Church and was later baptized and united with the Israelite Baptist Church in Crowley, where she remained until her transition.

Heather attended the public schools in Crowley and was a graduate of the class of 1999 of Crowley High School. As she blossomed into a beautiful woman, God blessed her with three children, Haleigh and Halen and Demetric Jr.

Heather was employed with the McDonalds Corporation and was a faithful employee with strong work ethics who brought joy to all whom she encountered with her beautiful spirit. She never met a stranger and would captivate all with her beautiful smile.

Mourning her departure yet cherishing her beautiful memories are her parents, Mr. and Mrs. James Montgomery (Jacqueline) of Crowley; father, Rev. Dr. Tracy Andrus (Dr. Sonya Burnett-Andrus) of Marshall, Texas; Mrs. Versa Lee Mouton-Winn (Preston) of Crowley, Mr. Leroy Dugar of Alexandria; three children, including one daughter, Haleigh Samone Patton and two sons, Halen James Mouton, and Demetric Cornell Savoy all of Crowley; one sister, Cicily Montgomery of Crowley; three brothers, Rev. Desmond Andrus (Samantha) of Marshall, Texas, Tracy Andrus Jr. of Shreveport, and James Martin (Ebonie) of Augusta, Georgia; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and associates.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Wilfred Mouton (Waiver) Sr. and Mr. and Ms. Warren Lee Andrus Sr. (Alice) of Crowley.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.