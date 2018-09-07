Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 8, at 1 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley for Heidi M. Istre, 65, who passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, at 8:45 p.m. at the Southwest Louisiana War Veterans Home in Jennings.

Pastor Berl Adams of the First Baptist Church in Church Point will be officiating for the services.

Burial will be held in Woodlawn Cemetery in Crowley.

The family has requested the visitation to be held on Friday, Sept. 7, at 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel. A Rosary will be recited on Friday at 6 o’clock in the evening in the chapel. Visitation will resume on Saturday, Sept. 8, at 8 a.m. until time of services.

Survivors include her husband of 45 years, Lloyd Istre of Crowley; one niece, Ashley Washington, and one nephew, Travis Washington, both of Las Vegas, Nevada; and several cousins and in-laws.

Mrs. Istre served our country in the United States Navy for several years.

Mrs. Istre was preceded in death by her parents, Clifton and Theresa A. Menard; one sister, Maria Washington; and one brother, Tony Menard.

You may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences to Mrs. Istre’s family online at www.duhonfuneralhome.com

Duhon Funeral Home, LLC, of Crowley, (337) 783-1395, 1529 Crowley-Rayne Hwy., Crowley, is in charge of all of the arrangements.