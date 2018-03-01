A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, March 3, at 10 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church for Helen Corbins Randle, 83, who died Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at 1:15 a.m. at Acadia General Hospital.

Fr. Godwin Imoru, pastor of St. Theresa Catholic Church, will officiate for the services.

The family requests visiting hours Saturday from 8:15 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church. A rosary will be recited Saturday at 9 a.m.

Burial will be in West Crowley Cemetery.

She was born on March 15, 1934, to the late Louis and Virginia Corbins in Crowley. She was the third child of seven.

She left Crowley in the 1960s to live in Lawton, Oklahoma, where she met and married her late husband, Roger Randle. She worked for 26 years for First Baptist Church in Lawton. After her retirement she moved back to Crowley to be with her family.

She is survived by two sisters, Martha Cook of Crowley and Sarah Greer of Akron, Ohio; two brothers, Alfred Corbins of Lake Charles and Ben Corbins of Crowley; a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Randle; her parents, Louis and Virginia Antoine Corbins; two brothers, Russell and Ernest Corbins.

Pallbearers will be Russell Corbins Jr., Ben Corbins Jr., James Cooke Jr., Travis Cooke, Brian Robinson Jr., and Edward Robinson.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.con

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 N. Avenue F, Crowley, 337-783-3313.