Thu, 10/19/2017 - 9:12am Saja Hoffpauir
CROWLEY

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Crowley for Ms. Helen Hayes, 60, who passed away on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, at her residence in Crowley. Interment will be in West Crowley Cemetery.
Rev. Matthews will be officiating the funeral service.
Ms. Hayes leaves to cherish her memories: her two sons, Earl Hayes III (Tynisa) of Lafayette and Junius Hayes (Paulette) of Crowley; one brother, Fred Hayes of Crowley; five sisters, Janice Hayes and Jeanette Hayes, both of Crowley, Mable Starnes, Emma Randle and Rose Gaston, all of Houston, Texas; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Ms. Hayes was preceded in death by: her parents, Earl Hayes Sr. and Helen Robinson Hayes; two brothers, Earl Hayes Jr. and Truman Hayes; and two sisters, Cheryl Hayes and Flossie Winters.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
