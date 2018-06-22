Henry Lawrence Aucoin Jr., 40, a native of Crowley and resident of New Orleans, succumbed to injuries received as the result of an automobile accident on Tuesday, June 12.

Henry was born on June 3, 1978, to the union of Henry Aucoin Sr. and Leecy Ford Houston, raised by W.C. Houston Jr.

Henry leaves to mourn his loving memories, his wife Brithney Aucoin of New Orleans; one daughter, Maliyah of New Orleans; one son Kollin of Baker; mother Leecy and stepfather W.C. (Al) Houston of Crowley; three sisters, Hope (Mario) Mills of Baton Rouge, Tenella (Albert) Solomon of Crowley and Kimberly Houston of Lake Charles; two brothers, Dwayne (Alonda) Houston and Terrell Houston of Lafayette; and a host of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, Henry Aucoin Sr.; maternal grandparents, Willie and Melouise Ford; paternal grandparents, Samuel and Lady Mae Aucoin; uncles Wayne and Jeffery Ford, Glenn, Gregory and Samuel Aucion Jr., Lucius Dugar; and aunt, Marie Dugar.

Arrangements are entrusted to and services will be held at Professional Funeral Services, 1449 N. Claiborne Avenue, New Orleans, on Saturday June 23.

Viewing begins at noon and services begin at 1 p.m.