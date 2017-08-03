A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 4, 2017 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Hershel Ray Doucet, 82, who died August 1, 2017, at Acadia General Hospital.

Fr. Mikel Polson will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Thursday from 5 pm to 9 pm and Friday from 8: a.m. to 1:30 p.m. A rosary led by Deacon Dan Didier at 7 p.m. Thursday. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Musical selections will be provided by organist Alberta Lyons and violinist and vocalist Hunter Jon Lambert, his great-nephew.

Mr. Doucet was an oil field roughneck and driller for many years until his retirement and worked at City Hall in Crowley for a few years thereafter.

He is survived by two daughters, Suzanne Doucet Boullion, and Suzette Doucet Venable both of Crowley; one brother, Hollis Doucet, Sr. and his wife, Elgin of Kaplan; two nieces, Sandy Doucet Lambert of Lafayette, and Minnette Doucet Schexnayder of Crowley; one nephew, Hollis Doucet, Jr. of Kaplan; three grandchildren, John Brady Venable and his fiancée, Ariel Marvant of Crowley, Jared Kolby Boullion and his wife, Brittany of Bastrop, and Sumar Scheree Boullion of Crowley; and seven great-grandchildren, Tayden Nolan, Grayson Nolan, Ro’myn Boullion, Saylor Boullion, Sydney Venable, Sydney Boullion, and Jacques Venable.

Mr. Doucet is preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Lorina May Sensat Doucet; first wife, Nell T. Doucet; one son, Glenn Ray Doucet; another wife, Betty D. Doucet; and one nephew, Darryl Anthony “Beasy” Doucet.

Pallbearers will be Hollis Doucet, Jr., his nephew; Hollis Doucet, III, his great-nephew; Britlyn Doucet, his great-nephew; R.J. Schexnayder, his nephew-in-law; Jared Kolby Boullion, his grandson; John Brady Venable, his grandson; and Jacques Venable, his great-grandson.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.