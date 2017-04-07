Duson - Funeral services for Hilton James Martin, 58, of Rayne, will be held Saturday, April 8, at 11 a.m. in New Life Christian Ministry in Duson. Pastor Victor Stevens will officiate.

Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery No. 2, Rayne.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 7, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, and will continue Saturday from 9 a.m. until service time in New Life Christian Ministry.

Mr. Martin passed away on Monday, April 3, 2017, in a Lafayette hospital.

A native of Rayne, Mr. Martin moved at age 18 to Port Arthur, Texas, where he lived for 35 years. He returned to Rayne in 2004.

He was a member of New Life Christian Ministry in Duson. He enjoyed cooking and spending time with family and friends, and he was a very positive person.

Survivors include his wife, Shantel Sylvester; daughter, Myshatera Sylvester and fiancé Zachariah Beauregard; mother, Levoria Martin Rochon; brothers, Raymond Rochon, Anthony Rochon, Dinny Gregory Rochon, and John Wilton Rochon; sisters, Mary Guidry, Arma Charles, and Lesheka Phillips; grandchildren, Irving Paul Broussard Jr. and A’rmyni Jade Sylvester; close friends who were like brothers to him, Manuel Guidry Jr. and wife Loria, Freddie Glover and wife Nora, and Joseph Francis and fiancé Mahilda; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Mr. Martin was preceded in death by his father, Wilbert Wiltz; and brothers, Cliney Rochon and Gerald Rochon.

Serving as pallbearers are Zachariah R. Beauregard, Neil Charles, Donovan Phillips, Manuel Guidry Jr., Freddie Glover, and Matthew Charles.

Named as honorary pallbearers are Anthony Rochon, Dinny Gregory Rochon, Raymond Rochon, John Wilton Rochon, Preston Bernard, Keel Charles, Wesley Derek Francis and Dalton Cook.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc., of Rayne, (337) 334-3141.