It’s with the great sadness that the family of Hilton Ray LaSage announces his sudden and unexpected passing from this life on July 7, 2018, at the age of 68.

Hilton was born in Jennings to Nelson LaSage and Eva Martin LaSage on Jan. 10, 1950. He was a graduate of Jennings High School Class of 1968. After graduation, Hilton went on to join the Marine Corps, in which he served proudly for 20 years from Sept 28, 1968, to Sept 30, 1988. He retired as a Gunnery SSergeant with countless awards, promotional pins, medals, badges.

Even after his retirement from the Marines Hilton remained loyal, devoted, and proud to have served his country, a true “Marine” always. He was commonly known as “Sarge.”

Upon returning to his home town of Jennings, he acquired a job with Jennings American Legion Hospital, where he was Director of Environmental Services. Hilton was a very dedicated employee for the last 29 years and was still employed there.

Hilton was also a member of the American Legion, James O. Hall Post 19, where he was sergeant-at-arms.

Amongst all of his accomplishments, Hilton also enjoyed gardening, keeping up his lawn, preparing food for family gatherings, and spending time with his loyal buddy “Spot.”

Hilton was a very dedicated, motivated and inspirational man, as well as a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, son and brother. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Hilton leaves behind to cherish his memories five of his six children, his daughter, Roxanne L. Touchet (Ray) of Jennings; his four sons, Christopher R. LaSage (Nancy) of Cankton, Nelson LaSage (Janeen) of San Diego, California, Kevin LaSage (Elizabeth) of Lafayette, Brian LaSage (Michelle) of Mamou; his two brothers, Ronald LaSage (Cathy) of Carlyss, Darrell LaSage of Evangeline; his three sisters, JoAnn Leger (Terry) of Evangeline, Janelle Benoit (Mark) of Evangeline, Jennifer Cormier (Troy) of Jennings; his 11 grandchildren, Patrick, Brett, Brittany, Sabrina, Cody, Aaron, Alyssa, Stephanie, Jareath, Colby, and Drake; and his 13 great grandchildren.

Hilton was preceded in death by his parents, Nelson and Eva LaSage; his brother, Michael LaSage; maternal grandparents, Stanley and Bella Martin; his paternal grandparents, Christie LaSage and Agnes Doucet; his daughter, Misty Dawn LaSage; and his step-grandson, Keaghyn.

Funeral services for Hilton will be held on Thursday, July 12, at 2 p.m. at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel with Father Charles McMillin officiating.

Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery with full Military Rites.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, July 11, beginning at 2:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Thursday, July 11, at 8 a.m. until the time of his services.

Carrying Hilton to his final resting place will be Nelson LaSage, Kevin LaSage, Patrick Prejean Jr., Brett Prejean, Aaron LaSage, and Cody LaSage.

Honorary pallbearers will be Christopher LaSage, Jareath LaSage, Curt Guillory, and Drake Duhon.

To extend online condolences, please visit our website at www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net

Arrangements have been entrusted to Matthews & Son Funeral Home.