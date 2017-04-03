Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 3, at a 1 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Martin & Castille’s La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette, for Horace Pierre Bertrand, 86, who passed away peacefully with his family and friends by his side on Friday, March 31, 2017, at his residence in Lafayette.

Reverend Howard Blessing will officiate the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Interment will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery in Lafayette.

Pallbearers will be Mark Bertrand, Randy Bertrand, Chase Guidry, Caleb Guidry, Brian Burns and Chris Grabert.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Richard Poche, Harry Broussard, Tom Younge and Andrew Bertrand.

Survivors include his loving spouse of 65 years, Rella Fontenot Bertrand; sons, Mark Bertrand Sr. and spouse Debbie, Randy Bertrand and spouse Brenda; daughters, Debra Saunders and spouse Jamie, and Ann Margaret Guidry and spouse David; 12 grandchildren, Mark Bertrand Jr. and spouse Natalie, Shane Bertrand, Elizabeth, Andrew and Emily Bertrand, Ann Marie Burns and spouse Brian, Ashley Grabert and spouse Chris, Regan Saunders and spouse Kori, Nathan Saunders, Chase Guidry and spouse Casey, Caleb Guidry and fiancé Kaila Robin, and Mari-Catherine Guidry; 11 great-grandchildren, Mark III and Simone Bertrand, Brett Bertrand, Emerson, London, Everly and Roman Saunders, Ella and Jack Burns, Shaylen Corley and Mattie Grabert.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Euchariste LeJeune; father, Cleveland Bertrand; and stepfather, Dalva LeJeune.

Upon his graduation from Crowley High, Horace enlisted in the United States Air Force. After four years he returned home and was manager of 5 and 10 stores, then he was a salesmen for AG Grocery until his retirement.

Horace enjoyed reading his newspaper and watching TV, especially his ballgames. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Horace enjoyed spending time with his cousins and his “sister” Dot Menard. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

The family request that visiting hours be observed at Martin & Castille’s SOUTHSIDE location on Monday, April 3, from 9 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be prayed Monday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Acadiana and Devoted Hands Agency (Latencia Charles, Rose Woodley, and Kathy Phillips), and a special appreciation to his personal caregiver who Horace greatly adored, Rita Lacaze, for the kind and loving care that was provided in his final weeks. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in his name to Hospice of Acadiana Foundation, 2600 Johnston Street, Ste. 200, Lafayette Louisiana 70503.

