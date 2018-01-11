Howard Ray Clayborne was born on Feb. 18, 1970, in Lafayette to the late Howard Guillory and Barbara Jean Beverly. He was called to his eternal resting place on Jan. 4, 2018.

At an early age, Howard was baptized at Jerusalem Baptist Church in Crowley. He was a 1990 graduate of Crowley High School.

Howard was a person so full of life. He loved his family dearly. He loved being with his friends. Due to his personality, he was loved by many.

Five years ago God led him to his soul mate whom he wedded six months ago. In spite of his departure from earth, his love will forever live on.

He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Chevon “Penny” Clayborne; two brothers, Thomas (Tammy) Clayborne of Houston, Texas, and Bryan (Toni) Barrere of Houston, Texas; one sister, Ondranetta (Perry) Hall of Houston, Texas; 13 children, Aniah Arceneaux, De’Vanté Arceneaux Sr., Jai’Dynce Clayborne, EnChantra Milstead, Miya Savoy, Tyris Savoy, Kyris Savoy, all of Crowley, HaKeem Sampley of Austin, Texas, Khiry (Briana) Martin, Michalla Martin and Itianna Martin of Baton Rouge, and Passinat Narcisse of St. Martinville; seven grandchildren, De’Vanté Arceneaux Jr., Haleigh Milstead of Crowley, Aynia Martin, Zoey Jefferson, Kevin Gunter, Troyveionce Young Jr., and Lilly Marnie Martin of Baton Rouge; godmother, Jacqueline Bernard of Crowley; two godchildren, Mary Jane Broussard and D’Miya Dugar; three nieces, Taylor George and Christina George of Houston, Texas, and JaCara Martin of Lumberton, New Jersey; two nephews, Tyrese Clayborne and Blake George of Houston, Texas; and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Guillory and Barbara Jean Beverly; and one daughter, Pasdanez Felix.

Funeral services for Howard Clayborne will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, at Northside Assembly of God.

Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 577 N. Avenue C, Crowley, is in charge of arrangements.