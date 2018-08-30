Funeral services for Irene L. Overley, 74, of Gueydan, will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Gueydan on Friday, Aug. 31, at 10 a.m. with Reverend J.J. Vincent officiating.

Irene will be laid to rest in Gueydan Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Gueydan on Thursday, Aug. 30, from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Friday at 8 a.m. until the time of her funeral services.

Carrying Irene to her final resting place in Gueydan Cemetery will be Seth Perrin, Michael Scanlan Jr., Mason Roy, Caleb LaDelle, Roy Overley III and Clifford “Kip” Overley.

Irene was born in Mulvey, Louisiana, on July 1, 1944, to Floyd Leger and Mary Benoit Leger. She was called to her Heavenly Father on Aug. 28, 2018.

Irene was a bus driver for Vermilion Parish School Board for 25 years. She loved to cook, sew and bake for her family. Irene also loved being outdoors and all things to do with nature.

Most of all she loved spending time with her family. Irene was a kind and loving person she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Irene is survived by her beloved husband, Roy Overley Jr. of Gueydan; her two sons, Roy Overley III (Nancy) of Gueydan and Clifford “Kip” Overley (Heidi) of Gueydan; her daughter, Melissa Scanlan (Michael) of Branch; her eight grandchildren, Seth, Michael J., Amelia, Brittany, Tori, Trevor, Caleb and Derrick; her three great grandchildren, Coleen, Reagan, Noel; and her brother, Vernice “Slim” Leger of Mulvey.

Irene is preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Mary Leger; her sister, Eva Mayer; and her grandson, Gavin Overley.

