A celebration of life with family and friends will be held at a later date honoring the life of Irvin Leon Akers Jr., 77, who died Friday, September 22, 2017 at his residence.

Toby was born May 17, 1940 in Egan to Irvin Leon Akers, Sr. and Alice Duhon. He also loved his step mother Helen Roberts.

Toby enjoyed many activities and interests including old cars, estate sales and auctions, ancestry research, Civil War history and old TV shows.

He was a U. S. Army veteran, a former member of the Abbeville Jaycees and a current member of the American Legion Post 29.

He will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by all who knew him. At his request, no public services will be held.

He is survived by his wife, Michelle Cart Akers; sons, Brandon Gaston Akers and his wife Sandra, Kenneth Wayne Akers and his wife Angie and Kevin Michael Akers and his wife Angie; two step brothers, Walter “Blackie” Trahan and his wife Wylene and Paul Russell and his wife Lisa; sister-in-law, Carmen Bergeron; five loving grandchildren, Ian, Ireland, Kory, Cydney and Alyssa; and four beautiful great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Irvin Leon Akers, Jr. and the former Alice Duhon; step mother, Helen Roberts; two step brothers, Robert Trahan and Hensley Bergeron; and half sister, Gladys Raintree.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Fisher House Foundation, Inc. 111 Rockville Pike Suite 420 Rockville, MD 20850, (888) 294-8560 or fisherhouse.org

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.