Ivy Joseph Guillot, 92, of Port Acres, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2017, at Lake Arthur Place in Port Arthur, surrounded by his family. Ivy was born April 14, 1925 in Morse, Louisiana to the late Gladue and Algae Guillot.

Ivy had a love for the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, camping and gardening. Mr. Guillot also served in the United States Navy and retired from Percy’s Station.

Ivy was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 66 years, Medola “Mae” Guillot; brother, Alton John Guillot and a sister, Annie Mae Pellerin. He is survived by his sons, John Guillot and his wife Lucy of Groves; Mark Guillot and his wife Mary of Port Neches; daughters, Barbara Baker and her husband Gary of Paige, Texas; Patricia Delgado and her husband Frank of Killeen, Texas; and Shantelle Guillot Trevino of Port Acres. Ivy also leaves behind 14 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild to cherish his memories.

A gathering of friends and relatives will be held from 8 a.m. until 9:15 a.m., with the rosary to begin at 9:15 a.m., Monday, July 3, 2017, at St. Therese Little Flower of Jesus Catholic Church. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Monday, July 3, 2017, at St. Therese Little Flower of Jesus Catholic Church, Port Acres with Rev. Rejimon E. George, C.M.I., officiating. Rite of Committal will follow at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, in Crowley.

The family would like to give a special thank you, to Lake Arthur Place and staff, Kindred Hospice and Meals on Wheels for the love and care they gave to our father.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Therese Little Flower of Jesus Catholic Church, Port Acres.