Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 2, 2017 at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for Jacilyn Ann “Jaci” Thibodeaux, 32, who died November 29, 2017 in Crowley.

Fr. Clint Trahan, pastor of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to the time of service. A private graveside will take place at a later date.

She is survived by her two children, Carter Eugene Belveal and Emily Ann Belveal of Mamou; her mother, Jana Elizabeth James of Mamou; her father, Newman M. Thibodeaux and step-mother, Darlene of Morse; two sisters, Natasha Romero of Morse, and Madilyn Thibodeaux of Mamou; one brother, Victor Romero, Jr. of Morse; her paternal grandmother, Edith H. Thibodeaux of Morse; and her great-aunt, Jane Faulconer.

Jaci is preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Charisann Bigbie; her maternal grandfather, Dr. Richard James; and her paternal grandfather, Newman Thibodeaux.

