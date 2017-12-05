Jacob was born on March 18, 1942 in Lafayette, LA to Gustave Hebert and Marie Harrington Hebert and was called to his Heavenly father on December 1, 2017. Jacob worked as a carpenter, a job in which he enjoyed. He loved the outdoors, and to hunt, as well as cooking. Jacob also enjoyed visiting with his friends at the barber shop. But most of all he loved spending time with his family. Jacob will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Jacob is survived by his two sons, Bill Hebert of Morse, Daniel Hebert (Rachel) of Morse,; his four daughters, Deborah Stutes (Robert) of Morse, Lilah Bertrand (Bubba) of Morse, Sarah Benavidez (Joseph) of Lake Charles, Emily Hebert of Lake Charles; his two brothers, Michael Hebert of AR, Jimmy Hebert of Lafayette; and his six grandchildren, Brooke, Samuel, Lily, Jacob, Nathaniel and Evangeline.

Jacob is preceded in death by his parents, Gustave and Marie Hebert; his three sisters, Theresa Hulin, Martha Blanchard, Rebecca Hebert.

Funeral services for Jacob Andrew Hebert, 75 of Morse were held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Gueydan on Monday, December 4, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. with Father Clint Trahan officiating. A gathering of family and friends was held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Gueydan on Sunday, December 3 from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. Visitation resumed on Monday, December 4 from 8 a.m. until the time of his service. Burial folllowed in Hanks Cemetery. Carrying Jacob to his final resting place in Hanks Cemetery were Bill Hebert, Daniel Hebert, Bubba Bertrand, Robert Stutes, Samuel Stutes and Joseph Benavidez.

