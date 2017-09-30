A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota, LA for James Carlton Hanks, 71, who died Friday, September 29, 2017 in Covington, LA.

Fr. Jude Thierry, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours be held Monday from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. and Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Iota. A rosary will be recited Monday evening. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.

He is survived by his Companion, Shannon Messina of Covington; one daughter, Laurie Teal and her husband Shayne of Lake Arthur; one brother, Warren Hanks and his wife Donna of Vincennes, IN; two granddaughters, Katelyn and Avery Teal both of Lake Arthur; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Helen Leger Hanks; three brothers, Clarence David “CD” Hanks, Rufus J. Hanks, and Ronald L. Hanks.

