A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 23 at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Church Point for Mr. James Luckett Bordelon, 90, who passed away at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, in Crowley.

Fr. Edward Duhon, associate pastor of St. Michael Catholic Church in Crowley, will be the celebrant of the Mass.

Burial will take place in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Mausoleum adjacent to the church.

Mr. Bordelon was the son of the late Webster Bordelon and the former Mrs. Lucille Linzay. James, loved being outdoors and enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was an avid baseball fan who loved watching LSU and the Atlanta Braves.

A World War II Era veteran, Mr. Bordelon will be honored with a Flag Presentation Ceremony at the time of services.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Martha Fontenot Bordelon of Crowley; three daughters, Phyllis Chancey and husband John of Katy, Texas, Denise Frederick and husband Keith of Crowley and Elizabeth Hennig of Broussard; two sons, Clay Bordelon and wife Dionne of Basile, and Brian Bordelon and wife Rachel of Tomball, Texas; 16 grandchildren, Amanda Boyle, Nicholas Chancey, Shannon, Jevin and Seth Bordelon, Rebekah Miller, Allison Endres, Megan, Lindsay and Harry Bordelon, Brandon, Ashley and Logan Frederick, Andre and Sam, Miller and Carlissa Tujague; 19 great-grandchildren and two sisters, Barbara Stallings and Sylvia Bradford.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his step father, E.P. Bordelon; one brother, Harold Bordelon and one sister, Dorothy Bordelon.

Visiting hours were observed at Guidry Funeral Home on Thursday, Feb. 22, from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. and continue on Friday from 8 a.m. until the time of services. A rosary was recited in the funeral home Thursday evening at 7 p.m.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Louisiana Hospice, Southwind Assisted Living, Acadiana Home Care and A Care Partner. Personal condolences may be sent to the Bordelon family at www.guidryfuneralhome.com.

Guidry Funeral Home, 219 N. Broadway St., Church Point, LA is in charge of final arrangements