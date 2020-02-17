A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for James O. Hebert, 78, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at St. Michael Chapel Catholic Church in Egan with Rev. Jude Thierry as celebrant.

Visitation will begin on Tuesday, Feb. 18, in the Duhon Funeral Home - Crowley Chapel at 10 a.m., with a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m., until 10 p.m. and will resume on Wednesday at 8 a.m. until just prior to the service time.

Interment will follow the Mass and will be in Sensat Cemetery in Egan.

Mr. Hebert passed away on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home in Jennings.

Mr. Hebert was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a member of American Legion Post 371 of Iota and served as Financial Officer, the Acadiana Detachment of the Marine Corps League and was one of the founding members of The Rice City Riders Club of Crowley. He also was a retired employee of Shell Oil Company with 26 years of service.

He is survived by his children, Quintin Hebert and wife Robin of Iota, and Nancy Dupont and husband Daren of Egan; grandchildren, Danna Hebert Benoit of Egan, Stephen Bergeron and wife Ashley of Church Point, Taylor Smith of Iota, Hailey Hebert of Egan, Logan Hebert and wife Cissie of Iota and Claudia Byler of Iota; great-grandchildren, Aizlee Bergeron, Maveric Savant, Liam Chapman, Dawson Bergeron, Jon Logan Hebert and James Ethan Dugan; brother, Ronald Hebert and wife Marie of Lafayette; two sisters, Renella Hebert Armitage of Montana and Murlene Chester of Florida.

Mr. Hebert was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Marie Leger Hebert; parents, Cleveland and Dale Hebert; and one brother, Darrel Hebert.

Pallbearers will be Stephen Bergeron, Logan Hebert, Devin Hebert, Hunter Hebert,Troy Hebert and Ethan Dugan.

Honorary pallbearer will be Chad Hebert.

You may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences online to Mr. Hebert’s family at www.duhonfuneralhome.com.

Duhon Funeral Home - Crowley, 783-1395, 1529 Crowley-Rayne Hwy., Crowley, is in charge of all of the arrangements.