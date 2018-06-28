Jane Loris “MeMom” Guidry, 97, of Lake Charles, passed away at 1:54 a.m. on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in a local care facility.

Mrs. Guidry was born on Aug. 19, 1921, in Cypress Point and was raised in Lake Arthur. She moved to Sweetlake with her husband until he retired and they moved to Sulphur. Following his passing. she moved to Lake Charles in 2013.

Mrs. Guidry was a dedicated employee of the Lawton’s for more than 30 years. She was a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Carlyss and taught Catechism to the young and older throughout her life.

Mrs. Guidry was very involved in her community and belonged to the Sweetlake Home Demonstration Club, Amegus Club, and Calcasieu Cow Bell Association, and was also a chaperone and leader for 4-H and the Farm Bureau.

She was very involved in her children’s extracurricular activities, such as coaching her daughter’s softball team.

She was a devoted wife and mother and was a compassionate grandmother. Mrs. Guidry and her husband were avid travelers, having traveled to every state in the United States with the exception of Hawaii.

Those left to cherish her memory are daughters, Linda G. Whitlock (Lavon) of West Monroe, and Merella “Millie” G. Monceaux of Crowley; sons, Warren Guidry (Wanda) and Arthur “B-Ray” Guidry (Judy) all of Lake Charles; 15 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and 22 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Camilla and Willie Vincent; husband of 74 years, Lester “Pe-Pop” Guidry; sister, Mary Ellen Lavergne; daughter-in-law, Shirley Guidry; and son-in-law, Chester “Pete” Monceaux.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 29, at St. Margaret Catholic Church. The Very Rev. Marcus Johnson will officiate.

Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home, 4321Lake St., Lake Charles, (337) 478-8687.

Visitation will begin on Thursday from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Friday from 9 a.m. until leaving for the church at 10:30 a.m.

Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net.