Janet Gayle Signorelli (Murphy)

The loving family of Jan Signorelli invite you to a celebration of her life with them on Thursday, March 8, at 10:30 a.m., at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Moses Lake, Washington.

Jan was born April 11, 1948, in Branch, to Carl John Murphy and Emma Smith Murphy. As youngest of eight children she grew up and was educated in Lake Arthur in the heart of Cajun country.

In 1966, she moved to Crowley where she worked as a telephone operator.

It was during this time, she met the love of her life, Philip “LaLa” Signorelli. They married on Sept. 21, 1967. They went on to enjoy 50 years of marriage together, and proceeded to have three amazing children: Greco, Fern, and Angelique.

Jan was a devout Roman Catholic parishioner at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Crowley and of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Moses Lake. She enjoyed Mother Angelica’s EWTN programming that included a daily Rosary and Mass.

In 1986, the family moved to Washington State to begin a new adventure together. Many in Moses Lake remember Jan as the deli manager at Excel Foods. After retiring, her love of children moved her to establish and run a home day care business.

Jan was a strong creative woman who loved to cook, entertain, garden, and spend time with her grandchildren and extended family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Emma Smith Murphy and Carl John Murphy; siblings Vernel LeJeune, Winston Murphy, Icy Foreman, John (Black) Murphy, Carl (Bisch) Murphy and Autrey (Skeet) Murphy.

She is survived by her husband, Philip, and their three children, Angelique (Frank) Heinzen of Spokane, Washington, Greco (Yvette) Signorelli, of Moses Lake, and Fern (Scott) Wiberg of Moses Lake.

She was known as Nana by her wonderful grandchildren Dylan (Savannah) Signorelli, Baylie Signorelli, Dominic Signorelli, Cheyenne Wiberg, James Wiberg, Hailey Martin, Ashley Martin, Jordan Martin, Emma Alicia Heinzen, Donald Angelo Heinzen, and Angelina May Cagnina Heinzen. She is also survived by her older brother, Donald (Kathy) Murphy, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to express its’ heartfelt thanks to all our friends who supported Jan and our family over the past two-and-a-half-year battle with cancer; the staff at Cancer Care Northwest, Summit Cancer Centers and Assured Hospice. We would like to extend a special thank you to our dear friend, Brenda (Donehower) Fitzgerald, who eased Jan, (Jan was “Brenda’s high school mother”) into a peaceful transition.

In lieu of flowers, to memorialize Jan’s love of children and family, donations may be made to Shriners Hospital (shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate), Summit Cancer Center (summitcancercenters.com) or Assured Hospice (lhcgroup.com).

To correspond with Philip and his family: P.O. Box 718, Moses Lake, WA 98837.