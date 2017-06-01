Memorial services will be held on Friday, June 2, at a 6:30 p.m. service at Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne for Janice Lopez, 54, who died Wednesday May 31, 2017, at her residence in Rayne.

Pastor Melvin Finley of Abundant Life Assembly of God will conduct the memorial services.

Survivors include two daughters, Jade Hornsby and Jamie Lopez; two sons, Kevin Lopez and Paul Clement all of Rayne; father, Paul “Austin” Lopez of Rayne; sister, Cynthia Lopez Gautreaux of Church Point; brother, Justin Lopez of Indian Bayou; and four grandchildren, Haylen Lopez, Madison Thibodeaux, Pearl Lopez and Jacelynn Lopez, all of Rayne.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Maryline Thibodeaux Lopez.

The family requested visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home on Friday June 2, from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements were entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc., of Rayne, (337) 334-3141.