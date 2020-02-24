A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 3 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Crowley for Jeanelle B. Beard, 73, who passed away at her daughter and son-in-law’s home in Crowley on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at 10:28 p.m.

Fr. Jason Vidrine, pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, will be officiating for the services.

Burial will be held in Woodlawn Cemetery in Crowley.

The family has requested the visitation to be held on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 9:30 a.m. until time of services in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley. A Rosary will be recited on Wednesday at 1:30 in the afternoon in the funeral home chapel.

Survivors include her husband, of 53 years, Kenneth W. Beard Sr. of Crowley; one daughter, Deborah G. and husband Timothy LeJeune of Crowley; one son, Kenny and wife Tina Beard of Canton, Ohio; one granddaughter, Ashley Guillot and fiancé Timothy Guidry of Crowley; six step-grandchildren, Brandy and husband Travis Broussard of Abbeville, Rose and husband Daniel Russo of Canton, Ohio, Debra Blevins of Canton, Ohio, Brante and wife Kimberly LeJeune of Morse, Jon Paul and wife Lacey Sawn LeJeune of Beaver City, Nebraska, and Robert Poole Jr., and girlfriend Vanessa Carter of Canton, Ohio; 22 step-great-grandchildren, Alayah Guidrey, Lexus LeJeune, Hayden LeJeune, Jessie Harris, Jabin LeJeune, Arianna LeJeune, Gabriel LeJeune, Christian LeJeune, Callie Clair Broussard, Brandon Chapman, James Chapman, Connor Chapman, Mia Russo, Rocco Russo, Thomas Blevins, Nathan Blevins, Hannah Blevins, Joanna Blevins, Johnathen Blevins, Abebrian Poole, Carter Poole, Rowin Poole and Colton Poole; and two godchildren, Connie LeJeune and Lisa Cazes.

Mrs. Beard was preceded in death by her parents, John “T-John” and Eties T. Broussard.

Mrs. Beard was a native of Louisiana, resident of Crowley for 50 years. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Crowley.

