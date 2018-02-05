Rayne - Funeral services were held on Saturday, Feb. 3, at 2 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne for Jeanette Marie Bernard Babineaux, 79, who died Wednesday Jan. 31, 2018, in Magnolia Estate Nursing Home in Lafayette.

Interment was in the St. Joseph Cemetery #1 in Rayne.

Pastor Thomas Faulk, pastor of First Assembly in Lafayette, conducted the funeral services.

Survivors include two daughters, Jodie Babineaux Harvey of Lafayette, and Angie Babineaux Miller and husband Preston J. Miller III of Lafayette; two sons, Drew Babineaux of Lafayette, and Mitchel Todd Babineaux of Rayne; five grandchildren, Madison Ann Miller, Nicolas Harvey, Tayler Babineaux, Justin Babineaux and Blake Babineaux.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gabriel Bernard and Addie Bearb Bernard; brother, Julius Bernard; and the father of her children, Irvin Babineaux.

The Babineaux family would like to give a special thanks Acadian Hospice and Palliative Care, the staff at Magnolia Estate Nursing Home in Lafayette for all the care that the gave to Mrs. Jeanette.

A Rosary was prayed Saturday, Feb. 3, at 11 a.m. in Gossen Funeral Home.

The family requested that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Saturday, Feb. 3, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

