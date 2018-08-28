Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 31, at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for Jeanette Oge Daigle, 87, who died Aug. 26, 2018, at Southwind Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Deacon Sal Istre will be officiating for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to the time of service.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Mrs. Daigle worked at G & H Seed Company for numerous years. During the 1960s and 70s, she taught CCD classes at St. Michael Catholic Church.

She was also proud to have been a charter member of the Meridian Home Demonstration Club, the first to be organized in North Crowley.

Mrs. Jeanette had many hobbies but most of all loved reading and spending time with her family and friends.

But her most important roll was being a mom to her beloved sons, Marvin “Sonny” Daigle Jr. and wife Julian of Williamsport Maryland, Steven Wayne Daigle and wife Melody of Warren, Texas, and Phillip Keith Daigle of Crowley; six grandchildren, Tiffany Daigle and companion Corey Romero of Gueydan, Stephanie Comeaux and husband, Chris of Crowley, Steven “Eddie” Daigle of Houston, Texas, Dori “Genevieve” McClain and husband Chuck of McGee, Mississippi, Dusty Hebert and husband Johnathon, of Crowley, and Jordan Daigle of Crowley; four step-grandchildren, Kim Fontenot of Iota, Courtney Daigle of Lafayette, Jovana Cormier and husband Marcus of Iota, and Mike Seago and wife Kim of Warren, Texas; 14 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Edward “Bud” Daigle Sr.; her parents, Armile and Doris Bertrand Oge; her sister, Luacy Oge; one brother, Felix Oge; and a daughter-in-law, Cheryl Daigle; one step-grandchild, Val David.

Pallbearers will be Eddie Daigle, Chase Trumps, Chris Comeaux, Jordan Daigle, Tim Lunson Jr., Johnathon Hebert, Bryce Schaubert and Daylan Lunson.

In lieu of flowers memorial contribution may be made to Ms. Helen’s Soup Kitchen, P.O. Box 406 Crowley, LA 70527; Faith House, 1453 W. Willow St., Lafayette, LA 70506; and/or the Welcome House, 24292 Crowley-Eunice Hwy, Crowley, LA 70526

