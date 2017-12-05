Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home for Jennifer Bell Breaux Morgan, 69, who died Sunday, Dec. 5, 2017 at 6:17 a.m. surrounded by her loving family.

Fr. Jason Vidrine, Pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. At the family’s request, visiting hours were held on Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will resume on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to service time. A Rosary was recited on Monday at 6 p.m. Burial will be in the Indian Bayou Cemetery.

Mrs. Morgan loved her kids and grandkids and enjoyed spending time with them.

Mrs. Morgan is survived by one daughter, Terry Puckett and her fiance’ Jason Benoit of Church Point; four sisters, Winna Lavergne of Crowley, Arlene Quibedeaux and husband David of Evangeline, Judy Clark of Lake Charles and Annette Breaux of Carencro; three brothers, Terry J. Breaux and wife Kaye of Lafayette, David Breaux and wife Cheryl of Crowley, Wendell Breaux of Crowley; step-father, Robert Comeaux of Coteau; six grandchildren, Tessie Romero, Corey Romero, Abby Puckett, Raven Puckett, Kristen Lemaire and Hunter Puckett; two great-grandchildren, Braylon Romero and Aiden Romero.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lynn Oscar Morgan; one daughter, Michaelle Richard; her mother, Isabella Abshire Comeaux; her father, Whitney Breaux, three sisters, Clara Monceaux, Brenda Istre and Veronica Breaux; one brother, Michael Breaux; one great-grandchild, Maleigha Leger.

The family wishes to thank Lamm Hospice nurses and staff for their care and love of Mrs. Morgan during these last 3 months.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.