Funeral services were held for Jessie Joseph Romero, 90, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in the Duhon Funeral Home - Rayne Chapel with Chaplain Bryan Johnson officiating.

Visitation began in the funeral home chapel at 10 a.m. until just prior to the chapel service.

Interment followed the chapel service and was in St. Theresa Catholic Cemetery in Duson.

Mr. Romero is survived by his daughter, Gail Lynch and husband John of Duson; grandchildren, Stacey Hollier and husband Shayne of Butte LaRose, Kate Robert and husband Raymond of Breaux Bridge, Noah Lynch and wife Jennie of Lafayette, Daniel Hyde and wife Selena of China; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; brother, William Romero and wife Marie of Duson; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Letha Benoit Romero ; second wife, Lona Broussard; and one daughter, Peggy Romero Armstrong Hyde and husband Nathan Hyde.

Pallbearers were John Lynch, Noah Lynch, Shayne Hollier, Dylon Hollier, Daniel Romero and Raymond Robert.

