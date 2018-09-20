Jimmie Spears, 72, a native of Clinton, gained his wings on Sept. 11, 2018.

Jimmie, known to many as “Chop-Chop,” was a great provider for his family and a friend to all.

He was also a Vietnam Veteran and aerospace mechanic for over 30 years.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Fannie Spears; three children, Natalia, Hamlet, and Jerome; two grandchildren, Toren and Kyleigh.

Services will be held at Mount Zion United Methodist Church in Clinton at 11 a.m. on Saturday Sept. 22.

Viewing will be from 9 a.m. until services.