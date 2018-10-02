A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 2, at 1:30 p.m. in Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette for Jimmy Joseph Frugé, 70, who died on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, at his residence in Lafayette surrounded by his family.

The Mass will be conducted by Reverend Michael Schatzle, pastor of St. George Catholic Church in Baton Rouge, and The Very Reverend Chester C. Arceneaux, VF, rector of the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. Deacon Art Bakeler will assist.

Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Lafayette.

Cherishing his memory is his beloved wife of 48 years, Catherine A. Klein Frugé; his son, John Michael Frugé Sr. and wife Angela Gutierrez Frugé; his five beautiful grandchildren, John Michael Frugé Jr., Annie Amalia Frugé, Joseph Canon Frugé, Anthony Jude Frugé and Ava-Marie Kate Frugé; one brother, Paul Hilman Frugé; his brother-in-law, Paul Klein and wife Minhky; his sisters-in-law, Susan Wilhemi and husband Don Charles, Trish Greene and husband Chuck, and Cindy Wartelle and husband Johnny.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Felix Frugé and Constance Castille Frugé; his sisters, Mary Jane Leleux, Georgia Salter, Marjorie Caswell, Theresa Lavergne, and Shirley Johnson.

Jimmy Joseph Frugé was born on Sept. 9, 1948, in Church Point to Felix and Constance Frugé. In his younger years he loved Welsh Greyhound football, basketball and track and began his career in law enforcement as a deputy for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Department.

He was a resident of Lafayette for over 37 years and retired as a deputy with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff Office.

Mr. Frugé was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1286, where he served as warden, family director and community director, as well as Bishop Debourg Assembly 315. A devoted and dedicated Catholic, he was a parishioner of the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist and loved praying the Rosary daily.

He cherished his family and loved spending time with his wife, son and all of his grandchildren. Jim was a friend to all who knew him, and will be dearly missed by all.

Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Knights of Columbus members, Charles Stemmans, Thomas Capps, Larry Huter, Lee Spears, Michael McConnell, Albert Robichaux, Kerney Simoneaux and Ben Harrington.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille’s Downtown location on Monday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will continue on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until time of services.

A Rosary will be prayed by the Knights of Columbus Lafayette Council #1286 on Monday at 6:30 p.m. in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions can be made in the name of Mr. Frugé to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston St., Ste. 200 Lafayette, LA. 70503; Knights of Columbus Council #1286, 1001 St. John St. Lafayette, LA. 70501 and John Paul the Great Academy, 1522 Carmel Drive Lafayette, LA. 70501.

