Memorial Services will be held for Jo Ann Broussard, 56, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 2, 2017 in the Duhon Funeral Home- Crowley Chapel with Brother Linford Whitaker officiating. Mrs. Broussard passed away on Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at her sister’s home. Interment will be at a later date.

Mrs. Broussard is survived by her children, Monica Johnson and her husband, Phillip of Crowley, LA, Shelly Brown and her husband, Howard of Shreveport, LA, Lisa Broussard of Abbeville, LA, Peggy Marvin and her husband, Chad of Mermentau, LA; grandchildren, Arielle Johnson, Phillip Johnson, Nicholas McCracken, Zykia Johnson, Kylan Francis, Ariana Guidry, Derrick McCracken, Zac McCracken, Nicholas Brown, Ty Champagne, Nikki Hollier, Jacob Lodrigue,Josh Lodrigue, Hunter Marvin and Gabby Marvin; great-grandchildren, Levi Lodrigue, Wyatt Broussard and Pariis Brooks; brothers, Odie Broussard, Jr., Alfred Schexneider, Dudley Schexneider and his wife, Cindy, Larry Schexneider and Lawrence Schexneider and his companion, Diane; sisters, Lora Welch and her husband, Calvin, Odelia Simoneaux and her husband, Kendall, Joyce Bellard and her husband, A C, Rosemary Brown and her husband, Donald, Mary Jane Schexneider, Sarah Daville and Cheryl Daville; step mother, Laura Broussard.

She was preceded in death by her parents Odie Broussard, Sr. and Ida R. Broussard; son, Kevin McCracken; former mother-in-law, Esther McCracken; sisters, Mary Ann Courville and Karen Daville; three brothers, Robert Schexneider, Wilbert Schexneider and Jimmy Schexneider.

