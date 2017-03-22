Joan Steinmann Cox, 85, of Crowley, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2017, at Lafayette General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Joan was born on Sept. 21, 1931, in Weimar, Texas. She lived in Houston, Texas, for many years and in 1962 moved to Crowley where she resided until the time of her dead.

While living in Crowley, she was active in her community and church. Joan worked in Trinity Episcopal Church for 35 years, along with serving on the church vestry, the Altar Guild and Episcopal Church Women. She held various offices in all of these organizations, along with serving on multiple committees for the Episcopal Diocese of Western Louisiana.

An avid gardener, she was a long time member of the Crowley Garden Club. She held various offices and well as being an award winning flower show participant.

She is survived by three daughters, Catharine Anne Vaught Steinmann of Crowley, Mary Joan McConnell of Houston, Texas, and Myra Ellen Malagarie (Robert), of Lafayette; and one son, Lawrence Allen (Larry) Cox (Karen), of Broussard; five grandchildren, whom she adored, Ryan Gallagher McConnell, Colleen Cox, Nash Avery Cox, Matthew Michael Malagarie and Ellen Michael Malagarie; one sister, Ruby S. Zimmerman; and one brother, G.R. (Scotty) Steinmann; and well as many nieces and nephews.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Gustav Steinmann and Pearl Seydler Slone (Walter); husband M.E. (Ed) Cox; and brother, Quintin G. Steinmann.

Visitation will be held at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, Friday, March 24, from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday March 25, noon to 1:45 p.m. The service will be held on Saturday, March 25, at 2 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer Association in Joan’s memory.

